Acuity Brands, Rivian And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.2% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. POSH surged in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be bought by Korea's largest internet company, Naver Corp, for $17.90 per share in cash. Poshmark shares climbed 12.6% to $17.53 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $440.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SMART Global shares gained 0.1% to $16.00 in after-hours trading.

