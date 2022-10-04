Acuity Brands, Rivian And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.2% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
- Shares of Poshmark, Inc. POSH surged in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be bought by Korea's largest internet company, Naver Corp, for $17.90 per share in cash. Poshmark shares climbed 12.6% to $17.53 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $440.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SMART Global shares gained 0.1% to $16.00 in after-hours trading.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN issued an update on production and deliveries for the third quarter and said it remains on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. The company said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly totals ever. Rivian Automotive shares surged 7.6% to $34.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $19.90 million after the closing bell. Saratoga Investment shares gained 1.7% to $21.23 in after-hours trading.
