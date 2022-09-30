- Carnival Corp CCL reported third-quarter FY22 revenues of $4.30 billion, missing the consensus of $5.13 billion.
- Passenger Cruise Day (PCD) increased 55% Q/Q to 17.7 million.
- Available lower berth days (ALBD) for Q3 were 21 million, representing 92% of total fleet capacity.
- Selling and administrative expenses rose 47% to $625 million.
- The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(279) million from a loss of $(2.1) billion last year.
- The company held $7.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 31, 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $303 million.
- EPS loss for the quarter was $(0.65) versus $(2.50) a year ago.
- The company's GAAP net loss was $(770) million, and the adjusted net loss was $(688) million for Q3.
- Outlook: Carnival said the cumulative advance bookings for Q4 FY22 are below the historical range and at lower prices.
- The company expects a net loss and breakeven to slightly negative adjusted EBITDA for Q4 ending November 30, 2022.
- Hurricane Ian Impact: Along with the earnings report, Carnival could face more headwinds from the impact of Hurricane Ian.
- The company has closed several ports and has either delayed or canceled several cruise plans.
- The issues above could lead to customer complaints, refunds, and fewer future bookings, all items that could weigh on future financial results.
- Price action: CCL shares are trading lower by 19% at $7.41 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
