Carnival, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $9.27 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $9.27 in after-hours trading. NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago. NIKE shares dropped 9.4% to $86.41 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago. NIKE shares dropped 9.4% to $86.41 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $190.90 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CIRCOR shares rose 1.2% to close at $14.43 on Thursday.

Check out our premarket coverage here