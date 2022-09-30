Carnival, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $9.27 in after-hours trading.
- NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago. NIKE shares dropped 9.4% to $86.41 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $190.90 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CIRCOR shares rose 1.2% to close at $14.43 on Thursday.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q1 revenue guidance below estimates. Micron shares gained 0.1% to $50.07 in the after-hours trading session.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer. Rent-A-Center shares dipped 20.3% to $17.80 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas