US Stocks Mixed; Wholesale Inventories Increase 1.3% In August

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 20 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.07% to 29,154.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.23% to 10,804.74. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.03% to 3,648.44.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 1.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA, up 35% and Talkspace, Inc. TALK up 17%.



In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares dipped by 1.4%.



Top Headline



The trade gap on goods in the US shrank for a fifth straight month to $87.3 billion in August, the lowest since October last year. Imports declined 1.7%, while exports fell 0.9% last month. Wholesale inventories in the US increased by 1.3% month-over-month to $913.1 billion in August following a 0.6% rise in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP

Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares shot up 75% to $54.42 after Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate. Prothena is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s.

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF got a boost, shooting 65% to $3.50 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.

got a boost, shooting 65% to $3.50 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares were also up, gaining 60% to $7.54 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.

Equities Trading DOWN

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares tumbled 50% to $3.0379 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.

Shares of Nano Labs Ltd NA were down 37% to $1.9896 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.

were down 37% to $1.9896 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ was down, falling 17% to $1.8001.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.8% to $79.87, while gold traded up 1.5% at $1,661.30.



Silver traded up 1.8% to $18.66 on Wednesday while copper rose 1.2% to $3.3220.



Euro zone



European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.3%. The German DAX declined 0.1%, French CAC 40 fell 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.8%.

Italian consumer confidence declined by 3.5 points from the previous month to 94.8 in September, while manufacturing confidence slipped to 101.3 in September a revised 104 in the earlier month. Consumer confidence in France fell to 79 in September from 82 a month ago. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany dropped to -42.5 heading into October versus a revised -36.8 a month ago.

Economics

The trade gap on goods in the US shrank for a fifth straight month to $87.3 billion in August, the lowest since October last year. Imports declined 1.7%, while exports fell 0.9% last month.

Wholesale inventories in the US increased by 1.3% month-over-month to $913.1 billion in August following a 0.6% rise in the previous month.

Pending home sales in the US dropped 2% month-over-month in August versus market expectations for a 1.4% decline.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The survey of business uncertainty report for September is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

