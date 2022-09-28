Recap: Paychex Q1 Earnings

Paychex PAYX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paychex beat estimated earnings by 6.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $123.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paychex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|1.05
|0.80
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.15
|0.91
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.22B
|1.06B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.14B
|1.28B
|1.11B
|1.08B
