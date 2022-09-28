ñol

Cognyte Shares Fall On Disappointing Q2 Revenue Performance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 8:48 AM | 1 min read
Cognyte Shares Fall On Disappointing Q2 Revenue Performance
  • Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT reported a second-quarter FY23 non-GAAP revenue decline of 30.1% year-on-year to $81.3 million, missing the consensus of $92.5 million.
  • Segments: Software revenue declined by 43.7% Y/Y to $27.02 million. 
  • Software service revenue fell 15.7% Y/Y to $45.44 million. 
  • Professional service and other revenue decreased 38% Y/Y to $8.65 million.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 840 bps to 65.1%.
  • The company's operating loss was $(26.4) million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.04) beat the consensus loss of $(0.17).
  • Cognyte held $54.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "Security threats are pervasive, and customers need innovative security solutions to address evolving threats. However, the global economic slowdown is affecting our near-term performance. In the second quarter, our revenue was disappointing, but we are encouraged with bookings coming in higher than revenue and contributing to a substantial increase in backlog," CEO Elad Sharon said.
  • Price Action: CGNT shares traded lower by 11.36% at $3.90 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

