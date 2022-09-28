Cintas, Paychex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Cintas Corporation CTAS to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares fell 0.1% to $383.00 in after-hours trading.
- BlackBerry Limited BB reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. BlackBerry shares rose 2.4% to close at $5.09 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. PAYX to have earned $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares slipped 0.3% to $112.99 in after-hours trading.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD reported a common stock offering. No terms of the offering were disclosed. Mind Medicine shares dipped 33.8% to $4.05 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. THO to post quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares fell 1.3% to $70.83 in after-hours trading.
