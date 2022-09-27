Jabil Registers 22% Revenue Growth In Q4; Approves $1B Stock Buyback

- Jabil Inc JBL reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.9% year-on-year to $9.03 billion, beating the consensus of $8.39 billion.
- Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 13% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue improved 32% Y/Y.
- Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beat the consensus of $2.14.
- Jabil held $1.48 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Buyback: Jabil's Board approved a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.
- Outlook: Jabil sees Q1 revenue of $9.00 billion - $9.60 billion, above the consensus of $8.93 billion.
- Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 - $2.40 versus the consensus of $2.10.
- Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 3.74% at $58.26 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
