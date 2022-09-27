Jabil Registers 22% Revenue Growth In Q4; Approves $1B Stock Buyback

by

Jabil Inc JBL reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.9% year-on-year to $9.03 billion, beating the consensus of $8.39 billion.

Jabil held $1.48 billion in cash and equivalents.

Buyback : Jabil's Board approved a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

Jabil sees Q1 revenue of $9.00 billion - $9.60 billion, above the consensus of $8.93 billion. Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 - $2.40 versus the consensus of $2.10.

Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 3.74% at $58.26 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

