Jabil Registers 22% Revenue Growth In Q4; Approves $1B Stock Buyback

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
Jabil Registers 22% Revenue Growth In Q4; Approves $1B Stock Buyback
  • Jabil Inc JBL reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.9% year-on-year to $9.03 billion, beating the consensus of $8.39 billion.
  • Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 13% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue improved 32% Y/Y.
  • Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $2.34 beat the consensus of $2.14.
  • Jabil held $1.48 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Buyback: Jabil's Board approved a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.
  • Outlook: Jabil sees Q1 revenue of $9.00 billion - $9.60 billion, above the consensus of $8.93 billion.
  • Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 - $2.40 versus the consensus of $2.10.
  • Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 3.74% at $58.26 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

