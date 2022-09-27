US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports, Fed Speakers; Crude Oil Rises 1%

Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording losses on Monday. The Dow Jones fell into a bear market on Monday, while the S&P 500 recorded a fresh closing low level for the year.
Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders declining 0.4% in August following a 0.1% drop in July. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index and the FHFA's house price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index, Richmond Fed's manufacturing index and data on new home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 6:15 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 7:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:55 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:55 p.m. ET.
Investors are also awaiting earnings results from Jabil Inc. JBL, TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX and United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 208 points to 29,551.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 32.75 points to 3,702.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index rose 118 points to 11,434.25.
Commodities
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.1% to trade at $83.74 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1% to trade at $77.50 a barrel. The API’s report on crude oil stocks will be released later during the day.
Gold futures gained 0.5% to trade at $1,642.00 an ounce, while silver traded up 0.5% at $18.58 an ounce on Tuesday.
A Peek Into Global Markets
Europe Markets
European markets were mixed today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%, while German DAX gained 0.1%.
Loans to households in the Eurozone climbed 4.5% year-over-year in August.
Asia-Pacific Markets
Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.53%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.03% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%, while India’s S&P BSE SENSEX rose 0.1%.
Profits earned by China's industrial firms fell by 2.1% from a year ago to CNY 55.25 trillion in the first eight months of the year.
Broker Recommendation
Cowen & Co. maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $410 to $362.
Domino's shares fell 1.6% to close at $324.74 on Monday.
Breaking News
- Nautilus, Inc. NLS reported a review of strategic alternatives, which may include a potential sale.
- AstraZeneca AZN said Tezspire was approved in Japan for severe asthma.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR announced plans to cut its workforce by around 66% and also reported a $5.4 million private placement transaction with CBI, USA. The company also said it will seek the asset divestiture of its SCN9A program.
- Aurora Mobile Limited JG signed strategic agreement with BYD Company for its overseas messaging cloud solution.
