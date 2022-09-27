ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Jabil, TD Synnex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 4:42 AM | 1 min read
Jabil, TD Synnex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion before the opening bell. SYNNEX shares fell 1.7% to close at $84.20 on Monday.
  • Nautilus, Inc. NLS reported a review of strategic alternatives, which may include a potential sale. Nautilus shares gained 6% to $1.77 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. JBL to have earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares slipped 0.1% to $56.13 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Exicure, Inc. XCUR announced plans to cut its workforce by around 66% and also reported a $5.4 million private placement transaction with CBI, USA. The company also said it will seek the asset divestiture of its SCN9A program. Exicure shares dropped 4.1% to $1.63 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited BB to post a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $177.25 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares rose 1.2% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas