Jabil, TD Synnex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion before the opening bell. SYNNEX shares fell 1.7% to close at $84.20 on Monday.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion before the opening bell. SYNNEX shares fell 1.7% to close at $84.20 on Monday. Nautilus, Inc. NLS reported a review of strategic alternatives, which may include a potential sale. Nautilus shares gained 6% to $1.77 in the pre-market trading session.

reported a review of strategic alternatives, which may include a potential sale. Nautilus shares gained 6% to $1.77 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. JBL to have earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares slipped 0.1% to $56.13 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here