Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE named Katherine Breedis as interim CFO. bluebird bio shares gained 2.9% to $5.78 in the pre-market trading session.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV filed for mixed shelf filing. Verve Therapeutics shares dropped 2.1% to $34.34 in after-hours trading.

