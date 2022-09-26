Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE named Katherine Breedis as interim CFO. bluebird bio shares gained 2.9% to $5.78 in the pre-market trading session.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV filed for mixed shelf filing. Verve Therapeutics shares dropped 2.1% to $34.34 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Amazon.com Inc. AMZN announced a new holiday shopping event — Prime Early Access Sale — for its members. This is the second deals event conducted by Amazon this year, given the “macroeconomic environment” faced by customers and an early shopping holiday, Reuters reported, citing the company’s vice-president Jamil Ghani. Amazon shares rose 0.1% to $113.88 in pre-market trading.
- McDonald’s Holdings Co. Japan Ltd. will raise the price of about 60% of its products by 10 to 30 yen ($0.07-$0.21) from Sept. 30, reported Bloomberg, citing a company statement. The company, which operates stores for Chicago-based McDonald's Corporation MCD, said it has been affected by “a recent surge in raw material prices, rising labor, logistics and energy costs, as well as rapid exchange rate fluctuations,” the report said. McDonald’s shares rose 0.1% to $246.10 in the pre-market trading session.
