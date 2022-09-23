FedEx, Costco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM to report a quarterly loss at $5.50 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand before the opening bell. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $7.00 in after-hours trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday. Costco shares, however, fell 3.3% to $471.02 in the pre-market trading session.
- EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP reported a public offering of American Depositary Shares. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. EDAP shares dropped 5.8% to $8.07 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation FDX said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion. FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter. FedEx shares slipped 1% to $153.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- AAR Corp. AIR reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. AAR shares fell 0.1% to $38.00 in the after-hours trading session.
