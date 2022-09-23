FedEx, Costco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM to report a quarterly loss at $5.50 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand before the opening bell. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.2% to $7.00 in after-hours trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday. Costco shares, however, fell 3.3% to $471.02 in the pre-market trading session.

EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP reported a public offering of American Depositary Shares. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. EDAP shares dropped 5.8% to $8.07 in after-hours trading.

