Why Darden Restaurants Options Suggest Further Downside Ahead

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read
Why Darden Restaurants Options Suggest Further Downside Ahead

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI traded 18 times the average daily put volume on Wednesday. Puts outpaced calls by 3-to-1, he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 1,000 of the October 130/115 1x2 put spreads at an average price of $2.40 per contract, Khouw mentioned. The trader expects shares of Darden Restaurants to decline by 13% by October expiration, he added.

DRI Price Action: Shares of Darden Restaurants were down 3.41% premarket Thursday at $126.80 following the company's first-quarter report

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

