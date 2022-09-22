Accenture Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q4; Approves Additional $3B Buyback; Boosts Dividend By 15%

by

Accenture plc ACN reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $15.42 billion, beating the consensus of $15.39 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $15.42 billion, beating the consensus of $15.39 billion. New bookings increased 22% Y/Y to $18.4 billion. Consulting revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $8.33 billion, and Outsourcing revenues increased 16% Y/Y to $7.09 billion.

EPS of $2.60 beat the consensus of $2.57. The operating margin expanded by 10 bps to 14.7%.

The company generated $3.6 billion in free cash flow and held $7.9 billion in cash and equivalents.

Dividend: Accenture declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, representing a 15% increase over the previous quarterly dividend.

Accenture declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, representing a 15% increase over the previous quarterly dividend. Buyback: Accenture' board approved $3.0 billion of additional share repurchase authority. The new approval brings ACN's total outstanding authority to $6.1 billion.

Accenture' board approved $3.0 billion of additional share repurchase authority. The new approval brings ACN's total outstanding authority to $6.1 billion. Guidance: Accenture sees Q1 FY23 revenue of $15.20 billion - $15.75 billion, below the consensus of $16.06 billion.

Accenture sees Q1 FY23 revenue of $15.20 billion - $15.75 billion, below the consensus of $16.06 billion. Accenture sees FY23 revenue of ~$66.52 billion - $68.37 billion versus the consensus of $66.45 billion. EPS of $11.09 - $11.41 was below the consensus of $12.00.

Price Action: ACN shares traded lower by 2.04% at $260 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

ACN shares traded lower by 2.04% at $260 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.