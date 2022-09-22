ñol

Accenture Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q4; Approves Additional $3B Buyback; Boosts Dividend By 15%

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read
Accenture Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q4; Approves Additional $3B Buyback; Boosts Dividend By 15%
  • Accenture plc ACN reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $15.42 billion, beating the consensus of $15.39 billion.
  • New bookings increased 22% Y/Y to $18.4 billion. Consulting revenues rose 14% Y/Y to $8.33 billion, and Outsourcing revenues increased 16% Y/Y to $7.09 billion.
  • EPS of $2.60 beat the consensus of $2.57. The operating margin expanded by 10 bps to 14.7%.
  • The company generated $3.6 billion in free cash flow and held $7.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: Accenture declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, representing a 15% increase over the previous quarterly dividend.
  • Buyback: Accenture' board approved $3.0 billion of additional share repurchase authority. The new approval brings ACN's total outstanding authority to $6.1 billion.
  • Guidance: Accenture sees Q1 FY23 revenue of $15.20 billion - $15.75 billion, below the consensus of $16.06 billion. 
  • Accenture sees FY23 revenue of ~$66.52 billion - $68.37 billion versus the consensus of $66.45 billion. EPS of $11.09 - $11.41 was below the consensus of $12.00.
  • Price Action: ACN shares traded lower by 2.04% at $260 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsBuybacksMoversTechTrading Ideas