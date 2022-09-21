S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares rose by 1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included FREYR Battery FREY, up 17% and FTAI Infrastructure Inc. FIP up 10%.



In trading on Wednesday, communication services shares fell by 0.3%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG shares shot up 100% to $10.32 after the company announced it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas to all free trade and non-free trade countries.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN shares tumbled 39% to $0.4101. Sesen Bio and privately held Carisma Therapeutics Inc have entered into a merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.1% to $82.70, while gold traded up 0.3% at $1,675.50.



Silver traded up 1.3% to $19.435 on Wednesday while copper fell 1.2% to $3.46.



Euro zone



European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.78%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.52% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.15%. The German DAX gained 0.55%, French CAC 40 rose 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.93%.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, in the UK came in at £11.8 billion for August.

Economics

Existing home sales in the US fell 0.4% to an annual rate of 4.8 million in August, recording the lowest reading since May 2020, and compared to a revised 5.7% decline in the previous month.

US crude oil inventories climbed by 1.142 million barrels in the week ended September 16th, versus market estimates of a 2.161-million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

