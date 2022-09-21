ñol

Bitcoin Declines Below $19,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 3:39 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, falling below the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, continued its bear run, trading around the $1,300 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.

XRP XRP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Chiliz CHZ/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $916.86 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 3.2% to $18,882, while ETH fell by around 3.6% to $1,322 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from General Mills, Inc. GIS, Lennar Corporation LEN and KB Home KBH, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.3934
24-hour gain: 3.5%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $4.55
24-hour gain: 2%

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9411
24-hour gain: 2%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.76
24-hour gain: 1.8%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.61
24-hour gain: 0.6%


Losers

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2228
24-hour drop: 12.1%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.30
24-hour drop: 9.3%

  • Terra LUNA/USD

Price: $2.59
24-hour drop: 8.6%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $99.45
24-hour drop: 8.3%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002828
24-hour drop: 7.6%

