Aurora Cannabis's Earnings Outlook

Aurora Cannabis ACB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-09-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Aurora Cannabis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.
Aurora Cannabis bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 17.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aurora Cannabis's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.33
|-0.30
|-0.05
|-0.55
|Price Change %
|17.36%
|-2.18%
|-5.08%
|6.66%
Stock Performance
Shares of Aurora Cannabis were trading at $1.43 as of September 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Aurora Cannabis visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.