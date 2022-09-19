AutoZone, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $38.38 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.1% to $2,167.01 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $38.38 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.1% to $2,167.01 in after-hours trading. National Bank Holdings Corporation NBHC reported regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Bancshares of Jackson Hole Incorporated, the holding company for Bank of Jackson Hole. National Bank Holdings shares gained 0.1% to $38.89 in the after-hours trading session.

reported regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Bancshares of Jackson Hole Incorporated, the holding company for Bank of Jackson Hole. National Bank Holdings shares gained 0.1% to $38.89 in the after-hours trading session. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million, Reuters reported. Recruiter.com shares fell 5.2% to $1.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here