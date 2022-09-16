NASDAQ Down 150 Points; Crude Oil Rises 1%

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 150 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.88% to 30,688.38 while the NASDAQ fell 1.38% to 11,393.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.12% to 3,857.63.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares climbed 0.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Azure Power Global Limited AZRE, up 8% and TransAlta Corporation TAC up 3%.



In trading on Friday, industrials shares fell by 2.1%.



Top Headline



FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results.



The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter.



Equities Trading UP

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares shot up 34% to $3.35 after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million.

shares shot up 34% to $3.35 after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million. Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU got a boost, shooting 14% to $1.0801. China Liberal Education entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire all the outstanding equity interest in the new electric vehicle brand Aiways Holdings Limited.

got a boost, shooting 14% to $1.0801. China Liberal Education entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire all the outstanding equity interest in the new electric vehicle brand Aiways Holdings Limited. Harmonic Inc. HLIT shares were also up, gaining 8% to $12.05. Needham maintained Harmonic with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $17.

Equities Trading DOWN

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL shares tumbled 46% to $0.1749 after the company reported pricing of $7.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

shares tumbled 46% to $0.1749 after the company reported pricing of $7.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants. Shares of Aditxt, Inc. ADTX were down 56% to $4.54 after the company announced pricing of $20 million public offering of $6 per share. Dawson James downgraded Aditxt from Buy to Neutral.

were down 56% to $4.54 after the company announced pricing of $20 million public offering of $6 per share. Dawson James downgraded Aditxt from Buy to Neutral. NCR Corporation NCR was down, falling 23% to $22.38 after the company announced it will separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $86.00, while gold traded up 0.6% at $1,687.60.



Silver traded up 0.9% to $19.45 on Friday while copper rose 0.6% to $3.5110.





Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.17%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.29%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.05%. The German DAX declined 1.3%, French CAC 40 fell 0.93% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.86%.



Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone increased to a record of 9.1% in August, up from 8.9% in the previous month. Passenger car registrations in the European Union jumped 4.4% year-over-year to 650,305 units during August.



The annual inflation rate in Italy accelerated to 8.4% in August, recording the highest level in over 36 years. Italy recorded a trade deficit of EUR 0.361 billion in versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 8.575 billion. Retail sales in the UK fell 1.6% month-over-month in August, recording the biggest drop so far this year.

Economics

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to a five-month high of 59.5 in September from 58.2 in the previous month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 97,430,410 cases with around 1,078,010 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,522,770 cases and 528,270 deaths, while France reported over 34,831,390 COVID-19 cases with 154,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 616,221,110 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,526,110 deaths.