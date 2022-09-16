ñol

Ethereum Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 5:25 AM | 2 min read
Ethereum Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, falling below the $20,000 level this morning.


The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply lower after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.”

Other popular crypto coins, including < Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ravencoin RVN/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $958.58 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 2.1% to $19,720, while ETH fell by around 9.1% to $1,458 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

 

Price: $0.1982
24-hour gain: 7.1%

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

 

Price: $0.9206
24-hour gain: 3.2%

  • Chainlink LINK/USD

 

Price: $7.56
24-hour gain: 3.1%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

 

Price: $0.0002866
24-hour gain: 2.6%

  • Quant QNT/USD

 

Price: $101.15
24-hour gain: 1.4%


Losers

  • Ravencoin RVN/USD

 

Price: $0.05245
24-hour drop: 16.6%

  • Gnosis GNO/USD

 

Price: $137.78
24-hour drop: 9%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

 

Price: $1.74
24-hour drop: 9%

  • Ethereum ETH/USD

 

Price: $1,461.03
24-hour drop: 8.9%

  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

 

Price: $34.10
24-hour drop: 8.4%

