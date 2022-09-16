Ethereum Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Merge; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, falling below the $20,000 level this morning.



The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded sharply lower after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.”

Other popular crypto coins, including < Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Ravencoin RVN/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $958.58 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 2.1% to $19,720, while ETH fell by around 9.1% to $1,458 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1982

24-hour gain: 7.1%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.9206

24-hour gain: 3.2%

Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $7.56

24-hour gain: 3.1%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002866

24-hour gain: 2.6%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $101.15

24-hour gain: 1.4%



Losers

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.05245

24-hour drop: 16.6%

Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $137.78

24-hour drop: 9%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.74

24-hour drop: 9%

Ethereum ETH/USD

Price: $1,461.03

24-hour drop: 8.9%

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $34.10

24-hour drop: 8.4%