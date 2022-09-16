ñol

FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 4:02 AM | 1 min read
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS and Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME announced stockholder approval of the merger agreement. Syros also announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split will be effective Sept. 16. Syros shares jumped 10.4% to $0.8050 in after-hours trading.
  • Tyme Technologies shares also jumped 14.8% to $0.33 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI reported the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million. Applied Optoelectronics shares climbed 42.8% to $3.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend from $1.15 to $1.24 per share. The company’s board also authorized a repurchase of an additional $15 billion of its common stock. Texas Instruments shares gained 1.2% to $164.54 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas