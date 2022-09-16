FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.

and announced stockholder approval of the merger agreement. Syros also announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split will be effective Sept. 16. Syros shares jumped 10.4% to $0.8050 in after-hours trading. Tyme Technologies shares also jumped 14.8% to $0.33 in the after-hours trading session.

