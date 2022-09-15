Adobe ADBE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Adobe beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $3.4 versus an estimate of $3.33.
Revenue was up $498.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adobe's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.31
|3.34
|3.2
|3.01
|EPS Actual
|3.35
|3.37
|3.2
|3.11
|Revenue Estimate
|4.34B
|4.24B
|4.09B
|3.89B
|Revenue Actual
|4.39B
|4.26B
|4.11B
|3.94B
