Adobe ADBE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adobe beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $3.4 versus an estimate of $3.33.

Revenue was up $498.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adobe's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 3.31 3.34 3.2 3.01 EPS Actual 3.35 3.37 3.2 3.11 Revenue Estimate 4.34B 4.24B 4.09B 3.89B Revenue Actual 4.39B 4.26B 4.11B 3.94B

