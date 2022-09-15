With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Adobe Inc. ADBE to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares gained 0.4% to $373.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares gained 0.4% to $373.00 in after-hours trading. Arconic Corporation ARNC lowered its FY22 sales outlook from $9.6 billion-$10 billion to $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 million to $150 million. Arconic shares dipped 9.7% to $23.00 in the after-hours trading session.

lowered its FY22 sales outlook from $9.6 billion-$10 billion to $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 million to $150 million. Arconic shares dipped 9.7% to $23.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited AUR to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.90 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Aurora Mobile shares rose 1.7% to close at $0.91 on Wednesday.

