ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Adobe, Arconic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 4:13 AM | 1 min read

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Adobe Inc. ADBE to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares gained 0.4% to $373.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Arconic Corporation ARNC lowered its FY22 sales outlook from $9.6 billion-$10 billion to $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 million to $150 million. Arconic shares dipped 9.7% to $23.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited AUR to post a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.90 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Aurora Mobile shares rose 1.7% to close at $0.91 on Wednesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE named Julie Whalen as new Chief Financial Officer, effective September 26, 2022. Expedia shares rose 0.2% to $110.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Bowlero Corp. BOWL to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $195.17 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Bowlero shares gained 4.2% to $13.53 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas