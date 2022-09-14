by

Vintage Wine Estates Inc VWE reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 32% year-on-year to $75.54 million, beating the consensus of $74.24 million.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 32% year-on-year to $75.54 million, beating the consensus of $74.24 million. Segment Revenue: DTC climbed 29% to $23.1 million, B2B grew 55% to $30.6 million and Wholesale increased 23% to $21.6 million.

DTC climbed 29% to $23.1 million, B2B grew 55% to $30.6 million and Wholesale increased 23% to $21.6 million. The gross profit for the quarter was $38,000 compared to $11.1 million last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 60.5% to $34.6 million.

The operating loss for the quarter widened to $(27.6) million.

The company held $50.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $0.17 topped the Street view of $0.14.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman downgraded the shares of Vintage to Market Perform from Outperform and also lowered the price target to $6 from $12.

analyst Joseph Feldman downgraded the shares of Vintage to Market Perform from Outperform and also lowered the price target to $6 from $12. Outlook : Vintage Wine sees FY23 sales of $300 million - $310 million versus the consensus of $330.37 million.

: Vintage Wine sees FY23 sales of $300 million - $310 million versus the consensus of $330.37 million. It expects FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $55 million - $65 million.

- $65 million. Price action: VWE shares are trading lower by 28.93% at $3.93 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.