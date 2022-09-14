ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Vintage Wine Estates Shares Plummet On Gloomy FY23 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Vintage Wine Estates Shares Plummet On Gloomy FY23 Outlook
  • Vintage Wine Estates Inc VWE reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 32% year-on-year to $75.54 million, beating the consensus of $74.24 million.
  • Segment Revenue: DTC climbed 29% to $23.1 million, B2B grew 55% to $30.6 million and Wholesale increased 23% to $21.6 million.
  • The gross profit for the quarter was $38,000 compared to $11.1 million last year.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 60.5% to $34.6 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter widened to $(27.6) million.
  • The company held $50.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.17 topped the Street view of $0.14.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman downgraded the shares of Vintage to Market Perform from Outperform and also lowered the price target to $6 from $12.
  • Outlook: Vintage Wine sees FY23 sales of $300 million - $310 million versus the consensus of $330.37 million.
  • It expects FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $55 million - $65 million.
  • Price action: VWE shares are trading lower by 28.93% at $3.93 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas