With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects BRP Inc. DOOO to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. BRP shares gained 1.4% to $69.00 in after-hours trading.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to Genfit SA’s GNFT drug candidate GNS5611 (ezurpimtrostat) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. Genfit shares gained 1.8% to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP to post quarterly earnings $1.25 per share on revenue of $162.74 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares rose 1% to $18.80 in after-hours trading.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Actera Hip System. Conformis shares gained 4.9% to $0.28 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.85 million after the closing bell. RF Industries shares fell 0.4% to close at $6.85 on Tuesday.
