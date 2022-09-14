With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects BRP Inc. DOOO to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. BRP shares gained 1.4% to $69.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion. BRP shares gained 1.4% to $69.00 in after-hours trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to Genfit SA’s GNFT drug candidate GNS5611 (ezurpimtrostat) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. Genfit shares gained 1.8% to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session.

drug candidate GNS5611 (ezurpimtrostat) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. Genfit shares gained 1.8% to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP to post quarterly earnings $1.25 per share on revenue of $162.74 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares rose 1% to $18.80 in after-hours trading.

