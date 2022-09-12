ñol

Oracle, JPMorgan And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 4:03 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation ORCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $11.46 billion. Oracle shares gained 0.1% to $75.99 in after-hours trading.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM agreed to acquire California-based Renovite Technologies to solidify its presence in the payment processing arena. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $119.13 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Matrix Service Company MTRX to post a quarterly loss $0.30 per share on revenue of $181.84 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Matrix Service shares fell 0.4% to $5.72 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA disclosed interim Phase 2 clinical results for darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in metastatic uveal melanoma. IDEAYA Biosciences shares fell 1% to close at $9.25 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT to post a quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $73.26 million after the closing bell. Rent the Runway shares fell 2% to $4.39 in the after-hours trading session.

 

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas