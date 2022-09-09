Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ideanomics IDEX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.40 million.

• Waterdrop WDH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kroger KR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion.

• ABM Indus ABM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lesaka Technologies LSAK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $92.39 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.