Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and reaffirmed guidance on Wednesday.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.08 per share.
Academy Sports and Outdoors shares gained 2.5% to $49.00 on Thursday.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Academy Sports today.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on the stock from $50 to $57. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Oppenheimer raised price target on the stock from $50 to $60. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained Academy Sports with an Outperform.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target on the stock from $50 to $54. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target on the stock from $55 to $60. Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- UBS raised Academy Sports price target from $55 to $60. UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
