Academy Sports and Outdoors Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Upbeat Earnings

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 10:13 AM | 1 min read
Academy Sports and Outdoors Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Upbeat Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and reaffirmed guidance on Wednesday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.08 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares gained 2.5% to $49.00 on Thursday.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Academy Sports today.

  • Wedbush boosted the price target on the stock from $50 to $57. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Oppenheimer raised price target on the stock from $50 to $60. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained Academy Sports with an Outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target on the stock from $50 to $54. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target on the stock from $55 to $60. Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • UBS raised Academy Sports price target from $55 to $60. UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

