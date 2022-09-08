Bilibili BILI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bilibili missed estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was up $36.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.68 -0.68 -2.86 EPS Actual -0.66 -0.66 -0.65 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 757.62M 913.86M 811.48M 658.78M Revenue Actual 797.30M 907.10M 808.00M 696.20M

