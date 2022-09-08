ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Casey's Reports Mixed Q1 Results; Backs FY23 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 6:38 AM | 1 min read
Casey's Reports Mixed Q1 Results; Backs FY23 Outlook
  • Casey’s General Stores Inc CASY reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 40% year-on-year to $4.45 billion, missing the consensus of $4.50 billion.
  • Inside same-store sales increased 6.3%. Inside gross profit rose 8.8% Y/Y to $504.3 million.
  • Fuel gallons decreased 2.3% on a same-store basis. Total fuel gross profit increased 31.4% to $308.2 million.
  • Operating expenses rose 13.4% Y/Y to $543.3 million.
  • Casey’s held $312.4 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $276.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $293.2 million increased 20.6% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $4.09 beat the analyst consensus of $3.37.
  • The Board of Directors in August voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2022.
  • Outlook: Casey’s has maintained the previously disclosed fiscal 2023 outlook.
  • It expects same-store fuel and inside sales to increase 4% - 6%, with an inside margin of about 40%.
  • Price Action: CASY shares closed higher by 2.89% at $221.40 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance