Coupa Software Incorporated COUP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program.

Coupa said it sees full-year revenue in a range of $838 million to $844 million versus the estimate of $840.31 million. The company expects full-year earnings to be between 37 cents and 44 cents per share versus the estimate of 26 cents per share.

Coupa shares jumped 12.2% to trade at $62.65 on Wednesday.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Coupa Software following the release of results.