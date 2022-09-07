ñol

Analysts Have Mixed Reactions On Coupa Software Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
Analysts Have Mixed Reactions On Coupa Software Q2 Results

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program.

Coupa said it sees full-year revenue in a range of $838 million to $844 million versus the estimate of $840.31 million. The company expects full-year earnings to be between 37 cents and 44 cents per share versus the estimate of 26 cents per share.

Coupa shares jumped 12.2% to trade at $62.65 on Wednesday.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Coupa Software following the release of results.

  • Piper Sandler raised price target on Coupa Software from $65 to $67. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained the stock with a Neutral.
  • Barclays reduced Coupa Software price target from $85 to $71. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating.
  • Citigroup boosted Coupa Software price target from $77 to $82. Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Raymond James lowered price target on the stock from $90 to $75. Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained Coupa Software with an Outperform.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on the stock from $80 to $65. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Coupa Software with an Equal-Weight.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas