Korn Ferry KFY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Korn Ferry missed estimated earnings by 0.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.51.
Revenue was up $115.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|1.48
|1.37
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.59
|1.53
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|680.71M
|651.06M
|604.66M
|540.51M
|Revenue Actual
|727.00M
|684.96M
|643.40M
|588.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Korn Ferry management provided guidance for Q2 2023, expecting earnings between $1.34 and $1.5 per share.
