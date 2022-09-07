ñol

Recap: Korn Ferry Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read

 

Korn Ferry KFY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Korn Ferry missed estimated earnings by 0.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.51.

Revenue was up $115.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Korn Ferry's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 1.55 1.48 1.37 1.07
EPS Actual 1.75 1.59 1.53 1.37
Revenue Estimate 680.71M 651.06M 604.66M 540.51M
Revenue Actual 727.00M 684.96M 643.40M 588.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Korn Ferry management provided guidance for Q2 2023, expecting earnings between $1.34 and $1.5 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Korn Ferry visit their earnings calendar here.

