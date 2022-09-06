ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 4:28 AM | 1 min read
CVS, Signify Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • CVS Health Corp CVS agreed to buy Signify Health, Inc. SGFY for around $8 billion in cash. CVS Health shares gained 0.3% to $99.77 in after-hours trading, while Signify Health shares jumped jumped 7.2% to $30.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Analysts are expecting HealthEquity, Inc. HQY to have earned $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.82 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HealthEquity shares gained 0.8% to $64.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • UBS Group AG UBS terminated its $1.4 billion merger deal with Wealthfront. UBS shares fell 1.7% to $15.26 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas