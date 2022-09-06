With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC to report a quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $297.33 million. Kingsoft Cloud shares gained 2.7% to $3.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- CVS Health Corp CVS agreed to buy Signify Health, Inc. SGFY for around $8 billion in cash. CVS Health shares gained 0.3% to $99.77 in after-hours trading, while Signify Health shares jumped jumped 7.2% to $30.85 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Analysts are expecting HealthEquity, Inc. HQY to have earned $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.82 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HealthEquity shares gained 0.8% to $64.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- UBS Group AG UBS terminated its $1.4 billion merger deal with Wealthfront. UBS shares fell 1.7% to $15.26 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas