Automatic Data Processing ADP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.57%. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion.

Buying $100 In ADP: If an investor had bought $100 of ADP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $224.63 today based on a price of $239.07 for ADP at the time of writing.

Automatic Data Processing's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.