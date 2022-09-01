U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 150 points on Thursday

The Dow traded down 0.47% to 31,361.76 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,682.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.74% to 3,925.63.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares rose by 0.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Snap Inc. SNAP, up 4% and Meta Platforms, Inc. META up 1%.



In trading on Thursday, energy shares tumbled by 3.1%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SHPH shares shot up 106% to $79.16 amid post-IPO volatility.

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY got a boost, shooting 92% to $26.87. ShiftPixy announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares were also up, gaining 63% to $8.33 after dropping 34% on Wednesday. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Semtech Corporation SMTC shares tumbled 35% to $29.80 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock.

Shares of Okta, Inc. OKTA were down 29% to $64.64 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ was down, falling 26% to $1.89.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.9% to $86.96, while gold traded down 1.1% at $1,707.60.



Silver traded down 1.8% to $17.555 on Thursday while copper fell 2.3% to $3.4370.





Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.5%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.7%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.8%. The German DAX dropped 1.3%, French CAC 40 fell 1.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.9%.



The unemployment rate in the Eurozone dropped to a record low of 6.6% in July from revised 6.7% in the prior month, while Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 49.6 in August from an initial reading of 49.7.



The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 47.3 in August versus a preliminary reading of 46, while French manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.6 in August from a preliminary estimate of 49. The S&P Global/BME German manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 49.1 in August versus a preliminary level of 49.8, while Italian manufacturing PMI declined to 48 in August from 48.5 a month ago.

Economics

The Challenger job-cut report for August is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5 thousand to 232 thousand in the week ended August 27th.

Non-farm labor productivity declined an annualized 4.1% in the second quarter, while unit labor costs rose by 10.2%.

The S&P Global US manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 51.5 in August from a preliminary reading of 51.3.

The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 52.8 in August from 53 in June.

U.S. construction spending dropped 0.4% from the prior month to an annual rate of $1.78 billion in July.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

