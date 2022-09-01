by

Diamond jewelry retailer Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 1.9% year-on-year to $1.755 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.75 billion. Same-store sales declined 8.2%.

International segment same-store sales decreased 1.5%, and sales fell 14.6% Y/Y to $111.6 million.

Gross margin contracted 220 basis points to 37.9%.

Operating income for the quarter fell 17.1% Y/Y to $186.8 million, with an operating margin compressing 200 basis points to 10.6%.

Adjusted EPS of $2.68 beat the consensus of $2.59.

Signet used $(114.9) million in operating cash flow year-to-date and held cash and equivalents of $851.7 million as of July 30, 2022.

The company had an inventory of $2.2 billion at Q2-end.

Signet's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the third quarter, payable November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 28, 2022. Approximately $622.4 million remains under the company's stock repurchase authorization.

Guidance: Signet expects Q3 sales of $1.46 billion - $1.49 billion, versus the consensus of $1.47 billion.

SIG recently reduced its FY23 outlook citing heightened pressure on consumers' discretionary spending and increased macroeconomic headwinds.

Signet sees FY23 EPS of $10.98 - $11.57, above the Street view of $10.82.

Price Action: SIG shares are trading lower by 11.89% at $57.60 on the last check Thursday.

