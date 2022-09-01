ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Inflation, Pressure on Consumers' Discretionary Spending Bite Into Signet Jewelers' Future Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 11:24 AM | 1 min read
Inflation, Pressure on Consumers' Discretionary Spending Bite Into Signet Jewelers' Future Outlook
  • Diamond jewelry retailer Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 1.9% year-on-year to $1.755 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.75 billion. Same-store sales declined 8.2%.
  • North America segment sales amounted to $1.6 billion, a 1.8% decrease Y/Y. Same-store sales for the segment decreased 8.7% versus last year.
  • International segment same-store sales decreased 1.5%, and sales fell 14.6% Y/Y to $111.6 million.
  • Gross margin contracted 220 basis points to 37.9%.
  • Operating income for the quarter fell 17.1% Y/Y to $186.8 million, with an operating margin compressing 200 basis points to 10.6%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.68 beat the consensus of $2.59.
  • Signet used $(114.9) million in operating cash flow year-to-date and held cash and equivalents of $851.7 million as of July 30, 2022.
  • The company had an inventory of $2.2 billion at Q2-end.
  • Signet's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the third quarter, payable November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 28, 2022. Approximately $622.4 million remains under the company's stock repurchase authorization.
  • Guidance: Signet expects Q3 sales of $1.46 billion - $1.49 billion, versus the consensus of $1.47 billion.
  • It reaffirmed its FY23 sales forecast of $7.60 billion - $7.70 billion, against the consensus of $7.73 billion.
  • SIG recently reduced its FY23 outlook citing heightened pressure on consumers' discretionary spending and increased macroeconomic headwinds.
  • Signet sees FY23 EPS of $10.98 - $11.57, above the Street view of $10.82.
  • Price Action: SIG shares are trading lower by 11.89% at $57.60 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsMoversTrading Ideas