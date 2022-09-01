Duluth Holdings DLTH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Duluth Holdings missed estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was down $7.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 7.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|0.47
|-0.19
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|0.53
|0.09
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|116.10M
|268.45M
|142.52M
|142.83M
|Revenue Actual
|122.90M
|270.76M
|145.28M
|149.13M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Duluth Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.61 and $0.71 per share.
