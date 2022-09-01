ñol

1-800-Flowers.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read

 

1-800-Flowers.com FLWS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1-800-Flowers.com missed estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was down $1.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1-800-Flowers.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.28 1.79 -0.25 0.19
EPS Actual -0.32 1.34 -0.20 0.20
Revenue Estimate 486.89M 976.63M 295.58M 472.76M
Revenue Actual 469.58M 943.04M 309.37M 486.98M

To track all earnings releases for 1-800-Flowers.com visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

