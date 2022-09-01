1-800-Flowers.com FLWS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
1-800-Flowers.com missed estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was down $1.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1-800-Flowers.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|1.79
|-0.25
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|1.34
|-0.20
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|486.89M
|976.63M
|295.58M
|472.76M
|Revenue Actual
|469.58M
|943.04M
|309.37M
|486.98M
To track all earnings releases for 1-800-Flowers.com visit their earnings calendar here.
