Weibo WB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Weibo beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was down $124.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weibo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.81
|0.84
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.83
|0.90
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|474.24M
|607.75M
|589.79M
|527.89M
|Revenue Actual
|484.62M
|616.29M
|607.43M
|574.47M
To track all earnings releases for Weibo visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews