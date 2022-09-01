Weibo WB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Weibo beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was down $124.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Weibo's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.81 0.84 0.63 EPS Actual 0.56 0.83 0.90 0.79 Revenue Estimate 474.24M 607.75M 589.79M 527.89M Revenue Actual 484.62M 616.29M 607.43M 574.47M

