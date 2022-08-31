ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Chico's FAS Shares Decline Post Q2 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read
Chico's FAS Shares Decline Post Q2 Results
  • Chico's FAS Inc CHS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.4% year-on-year to $558.72 million, beating the consensus of $543.90 million.
  • Comparable sales increased 19.5% versus last year, driven by an increase in transaction count and higher average dollar sale.
  • The gross margin for the quarter expanded 300 basis points Y/Y to 41.4%. The operating margin expanded Y/Y from 7.5% to 10.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 63% to $58 million.
  • EPS of $0.34 beat the analyst consensus of $0.25.
  • The company held $172.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.
  • At Q2 end, inventories totaled $338.8 million versus $202.1 million at the end of last year's Q2.
  • Outlook: Chico's FAS sees Q3 sales of $495 million - $510 million (consensus $508.3 million) and EPS of $0.11- $0.14 (consensus $0.11).
  • Chico's FAS anticipates FY22 EPS of $0.79 - $0.87 (prior view $0.64 - $0.74) versus the estimate of $0.71. It sees FY22 sales of $2.14 billion - $2.17 billion (prior view $2.13 billion - $2.16 billion), against the Street view of $2.15 billion.
  • Price Action: CHS shares are trading lower by 9.44% at $5.80 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas