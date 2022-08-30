ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nordic American Tankers Shares Tank After Q2 Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 11:44 AM | 1 min read
Nordic American Tankers Shares Tank After Q2 Results
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 107.5% year-over-year to $34.75 million, above the consensus of $30.1 million.
  • Net loss per share for the quarter was $(0.02), in line with the consensus of $(0.02).
  • NAT reported a net operating income of $1.92 million, compared to a loss of $(21.7) million a year ago.
  • Nordic American Tankers' net cash used in operating activities for year-to-date totaled $(13.96) million. It held cash and equivalents of $50.7 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • As of June 30, 2022, NAT's fleet consisted of 21 Suezmax tankers with a cargo lifting capacity of 1 million barrels of oil each.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to $14.19 million, from a loss of $(4.6) million a year ago. The margin was 40.9% for the quarter.
  • As of June 30, 2022, the company's net debt stood at $267.7 million, which equals $12.7 million per ship based on 21 vessels.
  • Dividend: NAT declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on October 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.    
  • The average TCE for Q2 came in at $20,080 per day per ship. The company noted that Q3 has started at an even stronger pace.
  • Price Action: NAT shares are trading lower by 10.8% at $2.40 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Editor's Note: The earnings report has been updated with correct consensus, which means the company beat on revenue instead of a miss reported earlier.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas