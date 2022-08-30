ñol

Opera Registers 29% Revenue Growth In Q2 Driven By ARPU; Offers Robust Q3 Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 9:12 AM | 1 min read
Opera Registers 29% Revenue Growth In Q2 Driven By ARPU; Offers Robust Q3 Outlook
  • Opera Ltd OPRA reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29.4% year-on-year to $77.8 million, beating the consensus of $71.8 million.
  • Search revenue increased by 13% Y/Y to $33.7 million, driven by PC footprint in western markets.
  • Advertising revenue rose 49% Y/Y to $43.1 million from monetization growth within Opera News.
  • Technology licensing and other revenue was $1.0 million.
  • Opera reached 327 million monthly active users. The Opera GX browser user base had 17 million users across PC and mobile.
  • Operating expenses decreased 2% Y/Y. It reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.03) missed the consensus of $0.07.
  • Opera held $187 million in cash and equivalents and generated $1.6 million in operating cash flow.
  • "Despite a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, we delivered record revenue and continue to grow average revenue per user through a combination of product and high-value market initiatives" said Co-CEO Lin Song.
  • Outlook: Opera expects Q3 revenue of $81 million - $83 million, above the consensus of $78.6 million.
  • It sees FY22 revenue of $313 million - $319 million (prior view $300 million - $310 million), above the consensus of $303.6 million.
  • Price Action: OPRA shares closed higher by 0.2% at $4.90 on Monday.

