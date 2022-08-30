Catalent Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results

Catalent, Inc. CTLT reported mixed results for its fourth quarter on Monday.

For FY23, Catalent said it expects $4.975-$5.225 billion in revenue compared to the consensus of $5.26 billion.

Catalent shares fell 0.9% to $91.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.4% on Monday.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Catalent today.