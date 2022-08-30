Catalent Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results

Catalent, Inc. CTLT reported mixed results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
For FY23, Catalent said it expects $4.975-$5.225 billion in revenue compared to the consensus of $5.26 billion.
Catalent shares fell 0.9% to $91.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.4% on Monday.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Catalent today.
- Barclays cut the price target on the stock from $130 to $115. Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
- B of A Securities lowered price target on the stock from $140 to $125. B of A Securities analyst Derik De Bruin maintained Catalent with a Buy.
- RBC Capital reduced the price target on the stock from $155 to $125. RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained Catalent with an Outperform.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on the stock $110 to $105. Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Bowers maintained the stock with a Hold rating.
- Morgan Stanley reduced Catalent’s price target from $132 to $120. Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
