ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Catalent Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
Catalent Faces Several Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results

Catalent, Inc. CTLT reported mixed results for its fourth quarter on Monday.

For FY23, Catalent said it expects $4.975-$5.225 billion in revenue compared to the consensus of $5.26 billion.

Catalent shares fell 0.9% to $91.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.4% on Monday.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Catalent today.

  • Barclays cut the price target on the stock from $130 to $115. Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • B of A Securities lowered price target on the stock from $140 to $125. B of A Securities analyst Derik De Bruin maintained Catalent with a Buy.
  • RBC Capital reduced the price target on the stock from $155 to $125. RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained Catalent with an Outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on the stock $110 to $105. Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Bowers maintained the stock with a Hold rating.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced Catalent’s price target from $132 to $120. Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT cutsEarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings