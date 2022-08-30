Baidu BIDU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baidu beat estimated earnings by 44.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.36 versus an estimate of $1.63.
Revenue was down $429.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.96 which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baidu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|1.38
|2.01
|2.07
|EPS Actual
|1.77
|1.82
|2.28
|2.39
|Revenue Estimate
|4.18B
|5.09B
|4.97B
|4.78B
|Revenue Actual
|4.48B
|5.19B
|4.95B
|4.86B
To track all earnings releases for Baidu visit their earnings calendar here.
