Titan Machinery: Q2 Earnings Insights

Titan Machinery TITN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $118.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.54 0.67 0.44 EPS Actual 0.79 0.99 0.96 0.57 Revenue Estimate 408.25M 524.60M 429.87M 372.72M Revenue Actual 461.01M 507.60M 453.98M 377.63M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Titan Machinery management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.7 and $4.0 per share.

