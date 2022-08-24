Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake Report Earnings After The Bell: 2 Of Them Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' With Jim Cramer Tonight

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Salesforce Inc CRM and Snowflake Inc SNOW are set to kick off a big night of earnings Wednesday after the close. Jim Cramer will interview executives from two of the companies following their quarterly results.

Here's a look at what to expect from the trio after the bell.

What To Know: Nvidia preannounced earnings at the beginning of the month, which showed the chip company expects revenue to come in well below its previous outlook, driven by gaming. The company reported preliminary second-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion. Nvidia said it expects gaming revenue to be down more than 30% year-over-year.

Last quarter, Nvidia beat top-line estimates of $8.12 billion when it posted $8.28 billion in revenue for the first quarter.

Salesforce shares are trading higher ahead of earnings. The cloud company is expected to earn $1.02 per share on quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion, according to average analyst estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff will discuss the company's results with Cramer Wednesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money."

Snowflake shares are also moving higher ahead of the company's report. Analysts expect the data company to report a net loss of 1 cent per share. Snowflake is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $467.15 million.

Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman will be featured on "Mad Money" alongside Benioff on Wednesday night.

NVDA, CRM, SNOW Price Action: At press time Wednesday, Nvidia was trading down 0.24% at $171.41, while Salesforce was up 2.35% at $180.14 and Snowflake was up 4.02% at $159.23.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.