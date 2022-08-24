Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake Report Earnings After The Bell: 2 Of Them Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' With Jim Cramer Tonight

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Salesforce Inc CRM and Snowflake Inc SNOW are set to kick off a big night of earnings Wednesday after the close. Jim Cramer will interview executives from two of the companies following their quarterly results.
Here's a look at what to expect from the trio after the bell.
What To Know: Nvidia preannounced earnings at the beginning of the month, which showed the chip company expects revenue to come in well below its previous outlook, driven by gaming. The company reported preliminary second-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion. Nvidia said it expects gaming revenue to be down more than 30% year-over-year.
Last quarter, Nvidia beat top-line estimates of $8.12 billion when it posted $8.28 billion in revenue for the first quarter.
Related Link: Why (And When) This Nvidia Investor Sees A Buying Opportunity Ahead
Salesforce shares are trading higher ahead of earnings. The cloud company is expected to earn $1.02 per share on quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion, according to average analyst estimates from Benzinga Pro.
Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff will discuss the company's results with Cramer Wednesday night on CNBC's "Mad Money."
See Also: Salesforce Whale Trades For August 24
Snowflake shares are also moving higher ahead of the company's report. Analysts expect the data company to report a net loss of 1 cent per share. Snowflake is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $467.15 million.
Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman will be featured on "Mad Money" alongside Benioff on Wednesday night.
NVDA, CRM, SNOW Price Action: At press time Wednesday, Nvidia was trading down 0.24% at $171.41, while Salesforce was up 2.35% at $180.14 and Snowflake was up 4.02% at $159.23.
Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.