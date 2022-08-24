StealthGas Q2 Results Exceed Street Expectations

- StealthGas Inc. GASS reported second-quarter revenue of $39.3 million compared to $39.2 million in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $36.2 million.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.30 from $0.13 in 2Q21, beating the consensus of $0.18.
- Income from operations improved to $11.96 million, compared to $0.37 million a year ago. The margin expanded by 2,950 bps to 30.4%.
- The company owned an average of 34.6 vessels during the quarter compared to 42.0 vessels the previous year.
- For the remainder of 2022, GASS has about 62% of fleet days secured under period contracts.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved to $21.08 million (+21.6% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 951 bps to 53.7%.
- Fleet utilization was 99.8%, and Operational utilization was 96.9%.
- StealthGas generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $29.99 million, compared to $21.38 million a year ago.
- As of June 30, 2022, StealthGas held cash and cash equivalents amounted to $77.9 million, and total debt amounted to $292.2 million.
- Price Action: GASS shares are trading lower by 1.29% at $3.05 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
