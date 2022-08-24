What's Going On With Toll Brothers Stock Today?

Toll Brothers Inc TOL shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. The stock initially traded lower on weak guidance before staging a reversal.
Toll Brothers reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.48 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.30 per share.
Toll Brothers said home sales generated $2.3 billion in revenue in the quarter. The company delivered 2,414 homes in the third quarter, down 7% year-over-year.
"While we achieved record third quarter revenue and earnings, and exceeded our gross margin forecast, deliveries were below our guidance due to unforeseen delays with municipal inspectors, continued labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, as well as a softer demand environment," said Douglas Yearley Jr, chairman and CEO of Toll Brothers.
Toll Brothers lowered its full-year home deliveries guidance as a result of the aforementioned challenges. The company now expects to deliver between 10,000 and 10,300 homes in full fiscal-year 2022 at an average price of approximately $920,000.
"As our third quarter progressed, we saw a significant decline in demand as the combined impact of sharply rising mortgage rates, higher home prices, stock market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty caused many prospective buyers to step to the sidelines. However, in more recent weeks, we have seen signs of increased demand as sentiment is improving and buyers are returning to the market," the Toll Brothers CEO added.
See Also: Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
TOL Price Action: Toll Brothers has a 52-week high of $72.75 and a 52-week low of $40.19.
The stock was up 3.01% at $47.01 at time of publication.
Photo: Paul Brennan from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.