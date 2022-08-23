Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Obsidian Energy Ltd. OBE, up 12% and StealthGas Inc. GASS up 9%.



In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares dipped by 1.7%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP



Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares shot up 36% to $15.12 after the company announced it will be acquired by Alcon for $15.25 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $770 million.



Shares of Marin Software Incorporated MRIN got a boost, shooting 19% to $2.0850 after the company announced the ability to optimize Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares were also up, gaining 41% to $0.6363 after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF. The company may receive up to $78.9 million in milestones.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH shares tumbled 36% to $0.56. Aspira Women's Health priced 12 million share common stock offering at $0.75 per share.



Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT were down 26% to $2.6875 after the company priced a $60 million convertible senior notes offering.



Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX was down, falling 23% to $11.38 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 3.2% to $93.23, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,762.40.



Silver traded up 0.8% to $19.035 on Tuesday while copper rose 1% to $3.6875.





Euro zone



European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.42%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.61% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.71%. The German DAX dropped 0.27%, French CAC 40 fell 0.26% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.97%.



The S&P Global Eurozone services PMI declined to 50.2 in August from 51.2 in July, while manufacturing PMI slipped to 49.7 from 49.8 in July. The S&P Global/CIPS Flash manufacturing PMI for the UK dropped to 46 in August from 52.1 in the previous month, while composite PMI declined to 50.9 from 52.1.



The S&P Global Germany composite PMI declined to 47.6 in August from 48.1 a month ago, while French composite PMI dropped to 49.8 from 51.7.



Economics

The S&P Global services PMI declined to 44.1 in August from 47.3 in July, while manufacturing PMI slipped to 51.3 from 52.2.



U.S. new home sales dropped 12.6% month-over-month to an annualised rate of 511,000 in July, recording the lowest reading since January 2016.



The Richmond Fed composite manufacturing index declined to -8 in August from 0 in the prior month.



The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Data on money supply for July will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

