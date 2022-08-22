Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 260 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares dropped 40.5% to close at $11.03 after an amended 13D filing showed Ryan Cohen has a 0% stake in the company.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN shares dipped 38.8% to close at $2.41 on Friday after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 2,934,498 shares valued at approximately $8 million.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT dropped 27.2% to close at $0.2062. Clarus Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 23.1% to settle at $50.85 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Thursday.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE fell 22.3% to close at $9.06 after the company reported Q2 results and said Marcelo Baldin, Chief Financial Officer, is departing from the company.
- Wayfair Inc. W dropped 20.1% to close at $57.01 after the company announced it will cut its workforce by approximately 870 employees, representing approximately 5% of its global workforce and approximately 10% of its corporate team.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN fell 18.3% to close at $17.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Inotiv, Inc. NOTV fell 15.7% to settle at $20.83. Inotiv recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT fell 14% to close at $79.48. Stephens & Co. downgraded America's Car-Mart from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced an $83 price target.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 13.5% to close at $30.92.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 12.8% to close at $283.00 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 12.4% to close at $7.25 amid a decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA declined 12.3% to close at $2.85. Ginkgo Bioworks purchased certain epidemiological data infrastructure assets from Baktus, Inc., a Delaware-based public benefit corporation.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN dropped 12.3% to settle at $21.97. Shares of software companies traded lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has caused a selloff in growth stocks.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND fell 12.2% to close at $29.17 amid overall market weakness.
- Carvana Co. CVNA dropped 11.6% to close at $42.30. Argus Research recently initiated coverage on Carvana with a Hold rating.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 11.5% to close at $2.53. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials space traded lower amid overall market weakness as traders digest recent minutes from the Fed's July meeting.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE fell 11% to close at $22.57. Belite Bio recently reported first half 2022 operational highlights and financial results.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 10.1% to close at $28.26.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA dipped 9.1% to settle at $6.00.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 8.1% to close at $16.75. Lucid Group introduced Sapphire, Lucid's new ultra-high-performance brand.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 3.8% to close at $36.49 after dropping more than 6% on Thursday.
